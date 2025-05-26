Large clipper ship sinks in Alameda

article

A large clipper ship sank Sunday night in the waters in Alameda.

Firefighters arrived at 6:15 p.m. at Blanding Avenue, just behind a shopping center by Nob Hill Foods, to find the dock underwater, and the vessel sinking.

Firefighters cut the ship’s lines to keep it from dragging down other boats and safely moved one vessel out of harm’s way.

The ship was unoccupied at the time.

Crews are working with the Oakland Fire Department, the Coast Guard and state emergency officials to contain any oil, and keep it from leaking into the water.