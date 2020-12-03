Large gathering may be to blame for correctional officer COVID outbreak

In Santa Cruz County, public health officials say a large gathering may be to blame for a COVID outbreak amongst correctional officers.

Ten officers with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office have tested positive so far.

"We have identified an event of concern. There was a gathering among correctional officers. We cannot say yet that that is the source of any outbreak because all of these individuals worked together previously," said Jason Hoppin, Santa Cruz County communications manager.

Another seven officers are in quarantine. Most worked the nightshift at the main jail.

"Right now we're focusing on their health and our incarcerated persons health, making sure its contained and does not spread any further," said Ashley Keehn of the sheriff's office.

And so far, it hasn't. A first round of rapid testing found no cases among inmates.

Still advocates with Barrios Unidos are concerned that safety protocols at the jail don't matter, if the guards aren't careful outside it.

"They have to be held accountable for that because their job is to secure the facility and take care of the individuals inside," Nane Alejandrez, executive director of Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos said.

The sheriff's office won't say whether its conducting an investigation. But public health officials said theirs is ongoing.

Health officials said outbreaks like this are why they've been warning against holiday get togethers.

"Anything that people can do to limit those numbers, would help save lives. So really its our strong advice to avoid doing anything like a large gathering," said Hoppin.

Despite the outbreak, the sheriff's office says staffing levels are not a problem.

And right now, they are stepping up both cleaning and testing.