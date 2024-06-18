Mysterious monolith appears in Las Vegas desert as temperatures soar

article

Authorities in Las Vegas are puzzled over the mysterious monolith that was spotted over the weekend near Gass Peak.

The Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue said they'll leave it up to the internet to figure out how the object got there.

"We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out!" authorities posted on its Facebook page.

Similar monoliths also have been found in Belgium, Romania and the Isle of Wight – an island in the English Channel.

In November 2020, one of the monoliths, estimated at between 10 feet and 12 feet high, was found by Utah state wildlife employees who were counting sheep from a helicopter.

In the meantime, authorities are reminding people how to stay cool as temperatures rise such as bringing plenty of food and water.

