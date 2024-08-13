Osh, the lone elephant remaining at the Oakland Zoo, will depart for greener pastures by the end of the year.

That will leave the zoo without any elephants, down from a peak of four in 2019, the East Bay Times reported.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation standard for elephant exhibits is at least three female (or a mix of female and male elephants) or two male elephants.

The zoo kept Osh in the hopes of finding a male companion for him, but to no avail.

So on Monday, the zoo shared video of 30-year-old Osh – on World Elephant Day – strolling about the dry grass, streamers waving in the wind.

To say goodbye, Osh's care team put out a spread of treats, including bucket-sized fruit popsicles, and zoo guests were asked to sign a going away banner, as the giant elephant is headed to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee in the fall.