The Brief San Francisco's only remaining Denny's has closed. Dining and ditching and other crime were behind the decision to shutter, the restaurant's franchise owner said. The closure followed the shuttering of Denny's only Oakland location earlier this year.



San Francisco no longer has a Denny's presence, after the dining chain's remaining restaurant in the city closed its doors earlier this month.

The longstanding diner, located on Mission Street near Union Square, poured its final cups of coffee and served its final orders of pancakes and "slam" menu items on August 1.

The closure of the San Francisco franchise came after 25 years at the site, Denny’s officials told KTVU.

The company said that it does not comment on the closure of its franchise locations.

But franchise owner Chris Haque told SFGATE that crime, including dining and ditching, was a driving force behind the decision to end operations at the site.

"The cost of doing business is tremendous. There’s vandalism, and people come and eat and walk away, and there’s no one to stop them," Haque said.

He was also critical of city leaders for not doing enough to make San Francisco a business-friendly environment.

In addition, Haque explained that the decline in the number of conventions hosted in the city in recent years led to less foot traffic in the area and a drop in business.

The shuttering followed another Denny's closure earlier this year of the chain's only Oakland location.

The restaurant was located along troubled Hegenberger Road, an area that has received a lot of attention for rampant criminal activity.

The situation has led to other businesses, including In-N-Out Burger, to make the decision to cease operations along that corridor.

In response to its Oakland closure, Denny’s said, "Closing a restaurant location is never an easy decision or one taken lightly. However, the safety and well-being of Denny’s team members and valued guests is our top priority."

Denny’s officials said there are still 40 locations open for business across the Bay Area.