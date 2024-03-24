Oakland In-N-Out set to close for good Sunday

In-N-Out called its location on Oakport Street in Oakland home since 2005, but the iconic burger chain will close its doors for good on Sunday, almost two decades later.

It marks the first time the chain has ever closed a restaurant in its 75-year history.

The restaurant blamed the closure on waves of car break-ins, property damage, theft and robberies affecting customers and employees.

Oaklanders said its time for the city to set up and do more.

"You see it all over social media, the ‘bipping’, breaking into cars, people getting assaulted," said Max, a customer at In-N-Out, who did not give a last name. "Oakland has got to do better, it's a shame."

Though, less than a week ago, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said crime in the area is trending downward. She did not say how much it has dropped.

For Oaklanders, the closure is nostalgic.

"I was seven the first time I came to this In-N-Out," said Isiah, a long-time customer, who did not give a last name. "Ever since, this has been my favorite fast-food place."

In-N-Out has several locations across the Bay Area including in Alameda and San Francisco.