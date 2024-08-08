New In-N-Out being planned in this Bay Area city

Plans are in the works for a new Bay Area In-N-Out. South San Francisco has a location it has designated for the popular fast food chain to open, which would be the first In-N-Out in South City.

A city development and construction map showed the restaurant would be located at 932 and 972 El Camino Real, a space previously occupied by a now-shuttered Burger King.

The site would take up 1.5 acres and would include outdoor seating.

Arizona-based The Kaidence Group has been named as the developer of the project.

South San Francisco planning officials said In-N-Out has submitted an application to open at the site and that the project was under review.

"Currently, staff is reviewing the application for consistency with zoning and development standards, and is reviewing technical reports for compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act," said the city's chief planner Adena Friedman.

She also said there was no specific timeline for when the project would receive final approval.

KTVU reached out to In-N-Out corporate, which noted it was too early in the process to confirm the proposed restaurant was a done deal, but a spokesperson did express optimism about plans for the new Bay Area site.

"We do hope to make it out to South San Francisco in the future," Marketing Communications Specialist Patty Peña told KTVU in an email.

The Bay Area is currently home to 37 In-N-Out locations.

The region lost its only Oakland restaurant back in March, which closed its doors due to high crime in the area that affected customers and employees.

It was the first time the chain had ever closed a restaurant in its 75-year history.

