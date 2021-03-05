Two shootings in San Jose in less than 8 hours
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police raced to two shooting scenes in less than eight hours.
The most recent was reported about 6 a.m. on Friday. Police said they sent units to the scene of a shooting in the 2800 block of Glen Keats Court, where a man was suffering possible life-threatening injuries.
That follows a Thursday night shooting near the Mi Ranchito Produce Market.
That shooting was reported at 10:15 p.m. on Alum Rock Avenue, a few blocks from the Interstate Highway 680 interchange.
Police said the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.
No more details were provided on either shooting.