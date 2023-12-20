Latest consumer product recalls: Quaker Oats granola bars and cereals, Coca-Cola products, and more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from Dec. 13-20 that consumers should know about.

1. Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereals sold nationwide over salmonella risk

2. 300K air fryers recalled after burns reported

3. Coca-Cola recalls: Sprite, Fanta Orange, Diet Coke pulled from store shelves

4. Nearly 2 million travel irons recalled due to fire, burn and shock risk

Other recalls

Traeger grills recalled due to fire hazard

Traeger is recalling about 37,000 Flatrock Flat Top propane grills because an incorrectly labeled burner control knob can lead to a fire hazard.

"The burner control knob can be incorrectly labeled, which can result in the grill being unintentionally left on, posing a fire hazard," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release.

Consumers with the recalled grills should stop using them and contact Traeger at 833-654-2407 or online at www.traeger.com/recall for a free repair kit.

The grills were sold nationwide at Ace Hardware, Home Depot and Scheels stores.

No fires or injuries have been reported.