Latina entrepreneurs meet Jennifer Siebel Newsom on Latina Equal Pay Day

California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom came to Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood to meet with local Latina entrepreneurs and non-profits Thursday for "Latina Equal Pay Day."

The Latino Community Foundation and Prospera non-profits joined eight Latina entrepreneurs for an hour-long discussion to share their stories of economic pay inequity and how it impacts them and their families.

Claudia Arroyo, the Executive Director of Prospera said she was moved to hear one woman explaining that she would work eight hours and make the same amount as her Latino husband would make in four hours.

Arroyo held up a dollar bill that was half colored in blue to represent how much money Latina workers make compared to white men.

"Fifty-one cents of every single dollar paid to white non-Hispanic men," Arroyo said.

Some say Latina women often have part-time jobs to take care of families or work in low-wage industries.

Another challenge is stereotypes in society that see men as leaders and women in supporting roles.

Siebel Newsom told the group she had just returned from the inauguration of Mexico's first female President, Claudia Sheinbaum, and was inspired by her commitment to elevate women, girls, and female entrepreneurship.

"It inspires young girls and women in terms of what their potential is, and demonstrates to men and boys that this is normal, that women are natural-born leaders and deserve a seat at the highest table of power," Siebel Newsom said.

At times, the meeting became emotional as women, including an indigenous Latina artist, a Mexican-American entrepreneur, and others talked about being uplifted and working to uplift other Latina women.



Nancy Rosales said she came from a Mexican-American family in Watsonville, and was first in her family to become an entrepreneur when she decided to start her family paleta business, Pepito's Paletas.

"I wanted to do something to support myself and not live check-to-check and control my own hours, but then I realized it wasn't about me or even the business, but empowering women," Rosales said.

"We see the business as a vehicle of transformation for them as a woman, their families, and the whole community," Arroyo said.

"It makes sense that Latinas are going to become entrepreneurs because if they can't get paid by somebody else, why not start a business and pay themselves?" Siebel Newsom said.

The Latina Community Foundation announced they were signing on to California's Equal Pay Pledge, an effort started by Siebel Newsom in 2019 to fight for equal pay for women. The pledge asks participants to conduct annual pay-scale reviews and promote equality in hiring.

"The non-profit sector is majority women in the workforce, but the majority of leadership is male. So the issues of diversity and gender equity are applicable to us. The idea of signing onto this pledge is very aligned with our mission." Sylvia Perez Cash, CIO of the Latino Community Foundation said.

