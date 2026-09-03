Law enforcement lockdown in place at El Cerrito-Richmond border

The Brief A law-enforcement lockdown is in place at the El Cerrito-Richmond border It is not clear why there is a lockdown. El Cerrito Police said they have officers at the scene. A user shared video on social media that showed police in what appeared to be tactical gear at the Grocery Outlet parking lot.



The El Cerrito Police Department says they have officers at the scene near the El Cerrito-Richmond border and that a lockdown is in place on Thursday night.

What we know:

The reason for the lockdown was not specified by law enforcement officials. Police said the officers are at the 2200 block of Key Boulevard.

A Community Warning System alert went out at around 8 p.m.

People in the area near Canyon Trail Park and Key Blvd. were advised to "lockdown in the nearest place of safety." The warning elaborated, "go inside, close all windows and doors. Stay off the phone and do not call 9-1-1 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency."

Lockdown in El Cerrito Thursday night. Sept. 3, 2026.

People in this area were further advised to stay indoors until they received further official instructions.

Just before 10 p.m., El Cerrito police said they were still gathering facts, but did not have an update on the lockdown. They said they would have a press release out shortly and that within an hour, they would provide a spokesperson to address media looking for more information.

Video on social media

The area on lockdown is a block from San Pablo Avenue. There is a Grocery Outlet in the area. An Instagram user with the handle, Floridajesus, shared video of a heavy police presence in the area. Law enforcement, in what appears to be tactical gear, is seen in the parking lot of a Grocery Outlet. A loud noise, similar to flash bang grenades, can be heard on the video. The narrator also mentions the activity appears to be centered on an area Planet Fitness gym.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the lockdown is in place, and which law enforcement agencies, other than El Cerrito P.D., are responding.

A KTVU reporter is headed to the scene to gather more information. We will update this story as we learn the latest details.