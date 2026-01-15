Marin County authorities step up intersection enforcement after 19-year-old's death

The Brief 19-year-old Lucia Jennifer Blandina Sontay Vicente was struck and killed on Wednesday near the intersection of San Pedro Point Road and Summit Avenue in unincorporated Marin County. This time of year, two factors – speed and sun glare – figure highly into the investigation into the crash.



A small double roadside memorial for 19-year-old Lucia Jennifer Blandina Sontay Vicente is near the intersection of San Pedro Point Road and Summit Avenue in unincorporated Marin County.

She was killed there on Wednesday morning in the crosswalk by a Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

The man driving the car suffered no injuries and has not been arrested or charged.

Big picture view:

This time of year, two factors – speed and sun glare – figure highly into the investigation into the crash.

A neighbor said that the speed limit in the area was raised from 35 to 40 miles an hour to give the California Highway Patrol jurisdiction over speeders.

"It's impossible to get across this street. You take your life in your hands and they said they were going to put a light here and they haven't. The bottom line is people drive too fast. They think it's a speedway like a freeway," said neighbor Linda Hensley.

"It's obvious they go flying right by; it doesn't matter if they're going in or out," said neighbor Wizz Wentworth.

Hoodline reports that public records show that a highly visible Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon was to be installed with this device at this crosswalk.

But in the morning, the sun rising can blind people in the area.

"The sun is very bright in the morning because it's so hard to see. It's so bright, very bright at this time of year," said Maria, who also lives in the neighborhood

"Yeah, the sun can be sharp this time of year. I think simple visor or hand would take care of that," Wentworth said.

By the numbers:

Last Friday, San Rafael Police issued 34 citations at three intersections to those who failed to adhere to pedestrian and bike safety rules.

"The goal of these operations is not to issue citations. I want to emphasize this. The goal of this enforcement period is really to change behavior." said Lt. Scott Eberle of the San Rafael Police Department.

Illegal behavior includes ignoring signs, ignoring who has the right of way and talking on phones, both in cars or on bikes.

"Bicyclists need to understand that they need to obey the rules of the road. When there are stop signs, they also need to come to a full stop," said Eberle.

Every driver, vehicle or bike, must give way to pedestrians in the crosswalks.

"And they need to wait until that pedestrian is completely across the crosswalk," said the officer.