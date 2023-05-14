Lawyer guilty of hiring San Francisco FBI agent to murder mother of his children

A Massachusetts man has been convicted of hiring an undercover FBI agent to murder the mother of his children, authorities said.

Allen Gessen, 48, made a deal to pay San Francisco FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp a total of $50,000 to murder the mother of his children in an attempt to gain custody of his children.

Gessen paid Tripp half of the money as a deposit and told Tripp the remaining will be given after her murder, according to authorities. Initially, he planned on having her deported by bribing an immigration officer.

Tripp was undercover in another investigation when he was introduced to Gessen during the summer of 2022. They met in Boca Raton, Florida and New York City where Gessen told Tripp he was dealing with a "years-long dispute" resulting in "contentious child custody proceedings."

UNITED STATES - MAY 14: Courtroom, James R. Browning U.S. Court of Appeals Building, San Francisco, California (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images) Expand

In these meetings, Gessen told he changed his mind from deportation to murder because it was a "more permanent solution" and a "cheaper way to get rid of her."

Officials said Gessen told Tripp he hired a hit team from another country and paid them $10,000 for the plot. After their reconnaissance, the hit team asked for an extra $210,000 to complete the plan, at which point Gessen withdrew because of the cost.

Gessen gave Tripp a gold coin worth around $2,000 and wired the rest to a San Francisco bank account, sending forms of fake "consulting services" to hide the real reason of the payment. He also provided information to the agent about his former partner's whereabouts, schedule and lifestyle habits.

Gessen faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine once sentenced.

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.