At least 3 killed when car plows into pedestrians in East Oakland

Three pedestrians were killed and several others were hurt, when a car rammed into them late Saturday night in East Oakland.

The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 85th Avenue.

A witness says the incident began with a collision between a blue vehicle and a black SUV outside the East Bay Market Liquor Store. The SUV then accelerated and drove onto the sidewalk, and rammed into the pedestrians, before crashing into another car, said Cornelius Reed.

Reed said he tried helping the injured victims, and that several of them were friends he had known for his entire life. Reed said the driver got out of the SUV, and tried to run away, but was caught by good samaritans before Oakland police officers arrived. Some of the injured who survived the initial crash, were rushed to the hospital. KTVU is awaiting a comment from the Oakland Police Department, as officers have been at the scene for hours overnight, investigating what happened. So far, there's no official word about the suspect.

