Legacy restaurants in San Francisco's Fillmore told to move out

The future of some mom-and-pop businesses that have anchored a San Francisco neighborhood for nearly 50 years is now in question. A new owner has reportedly purchased several prime buildings with plans to revitalize the Fillmore District, a neighborhood rich with cultural history and longtime tenants.

One of the legacy restaurants that will be closing its doors next month is Ten-Ichi. The owner, Steve Amano, just put up a sign on its storefront.

"We are being forced out, please help!" the sign reads. It also says other beloved neighbors are being displaced.

The Japanese restaurant must vacate the space it has called home for 46 years, all by September 30th.

Amano was only a year old when his parents opened the restaurant in 1978. The building is still in escrow, but he's ready to face the tough reality.

"I'm a native San Franciscan - native San Franciscans are rare. I just feel like it's so un-San Francisco. I get it—capitalism," said Amano. "It just doesn't seem right that a legacy business that's been doing business this long—almost a half a century—just has to leave in 30 days. It just seems crazy to us."

Amano has a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds; they hope to continue its legacy elsewhere in the city.

La Mediterranee, a restaurant located across the street, has nine months left on its lease. The business owners are expected to vacate after the lease ends.

The father of the restaurant's current owner, Vanick Der Bedrossian, opened the cafe 45 years ago. He said he met with a representative for the new landlord.

"He was very clear at the time when our lease would expire that his goal was to do some seismic retrofitting, which I absolutely support, but that afterwards they were going to look for some high-end retail," said Der Bedrossian. "That struck me as disappointing."

He's still hopeful there's enough time to negotiate a lease renewal.

Multiple reports have sited the buyer as San Francisco resident and venture capitalist Neil Mehta. Multiple attempts to reach Mehta for this story were not successful.

The historic Clay Theater, which has sat empty for years, has also reportedly been purchased for redevelopment.

"I think the neighborhood deserves to know what their intentions are. There should be a conversation around this and a compromise that can suit these new landlords, but also respect the history and legacy of the neighborhood," said Der Bedrossian.

Longtime resident Sarah Duckett said she doesn't want to see cookie-cutter businesses on Fillmore Street.

"I don't want to lose these restaurants that have been here for decades and decades and decades. These are families that built this neighborhood, and built this city, and this is where they belong," said Duckett. "I don't want it to be homogenous, we don't need another mall on Fillmore Street."

Supervisor Catherine Stefani issued a statement to KTVU:

"I'm deeply concerned about losing these legacy businesses and will continue to ensure that any decisions about Fillmore Street's future involve the community," the office wrote.

Her office said it is in communication with a representative for the buyer of multiple buildings. Her office is working to open communication channels among all stakeholders in the neighborhood.



