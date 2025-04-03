Legal battle brews over San Francisco’s ‘Museum of Failure’

A legal dispute is unfolding over the newly opened Museum of Failure, a pop-up exhibit at Fisherman’s Wharf showcasing infamous product flops such as Crystal Pepsi and fish-flavored cat water.

Accusations

What we know:

The museum, owned by See Global, is facing accusations from Samuel West, a Sweden-based psychologist who originally came up with the concept and operates a website under the same name. West has reportedly called the San Francisco location a fraud, while See Global maintains that it holds the trademark rights to the name.

"We are the only true Museum of Failure," said museum spokesperson David Perry. "We have the legal papers to prove it. We have sued Dr. West, and he has since disappeared. We can’t find him to serve him papers."

Despite the controversy, the museum launched with a soft opening on Thursday, drawing in curious visitors. On display, everything from Colgate’s ill-fated frozen lasagna to a hula chair marketed as an effortless way to work out while sitting.

"There are so many different things, and it’s fascinating," said visitor Laurie Gossy. "It’s like something I never knew existed."

The museum’s owner says failure should be embraced, not avoided.

"The message of this museum is that it’s okay to fail," said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Global.

What's next:

The Museum of Failure remains set for its grand opening on April 11th at Fisherman’s Wharf.