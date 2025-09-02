Lightning sparks fires in Tuolumne County, evacuations underway

A series of lightning-sparked wildfires led to evacuation orders in the Sierra Foothills in Tuolumne County on Tuesday, fire officials say.

Video shows fierce flames being fanned by strong winds in what CAL FIRE is calling the TCU September Lightning Complex fire.

The fires are near the Don Pedro Reservoir and the communities of Sonora, Arnold and San Andreas among others.

According to CAL FIRE, 5,548 acres have burned.

Fire officials said the complex fire was sparked by lightning Tuesday morning in an area along Highway 4.

The largest of the fires has burned nearly 3,000 acres west of Jamestown.

You can read more about the evacuation orders and warnings here.

KTVU's meteorologists said temperatures were in the 90s in the area and will continue to see hot and dry conditions. The air quality in Tuolumne County is poor with plenty of smoke in the air.

The region has seen as many as 4,500 to 5,000 lightning strikes, according to the National Weather Service.

CAL FIRE said hot, dry weather and thunderstorms are creating "critical fire weather" conditions from 1 to 9 p.m. There are red flag warnings in effect in the far northern parts of the state, including Siskyou County from the Cascade Mountains east and south to Mt Shasta - Modoc County. The red flag warning is in effect through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story.