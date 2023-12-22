Lines snake out the door at Oakland airport ahead of Christmas travel rush

With days to go before Christmas, huge lines of people snaked out the door Friday morning at Oakland International Airport on the busiest travel day before the long weekend holiday.

The line to check bags was a 40-minute wait before dawn just to get inside the building.

The line to get past security was yet another wait.

Oakland airport officials said they expected at least 500,000 to fly this holiday season through New Year's. Oakland is seeing a 3% increase in travel compared to last year, officials said.

Michonne Omo of Oakland said she didn't realize the lines would be so long at 5 a.m.



"I will take the lines as long as I get out and get there before Christmas" she said.

She said she'd rather do that than fly out on Christmas Day.

"So, this is somewhat of an improvement," she said.

The airport is expected to be the busiest between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and then again between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

To help the lines move more quickly, the TSA reminds travelers not to pack wrapped gifts; they may have to be unwrapped for security.

Packed suitcases at Oakland International Airport.

Passengers wait in line at the Oakland International Airport ahead of the long Christmas weekend. Dec. 22, 2023