Stores in these California cities sold winning lottery tickets and scratchers this year

The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.2 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers on Halloween night.

The winner, who must match numbers on five white balls (1-69) and the red Powerball (1-26), also has the option to claim a one-time lump sum payment of an estimated $596.7 million before taxes.

Lottery officials said the current jackpot ranks as the 2nd largest in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and 4th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Here's a roundup of all California cities where lucky lottery tickets and scratchers have been sold. Good luck!

Aliso Viejo

Peter Powers won $1 million on a Gold Rush Scratchers purchased at Aliso Viejo All Hands Carwash located at 22952 Pacific Park Drive in Aliso Viejo.

Anaheim

Sang Hwang won $1 million by playing a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket from Five Points Liquor store.

Jesus Ramos-Urena won $2 million on an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 775 North East Street.

Auburn

In August, a man from Placer County spent $30 on a Lottery scratcher that turned into $20 million. He purchased the winning Set for Life Millionaire Edition scratcher at the Foothill Market.

Baldwin Park

Enrique Acosta Torrero won $2 million on a Scratchers ticket purchased in July at the 7-Eleven located at 14101 Francisquito Avenue.

Baker

In July, a Mega Millions ticket sold at Country Store matched five numbers in the jackpot. That ticket was worth $2.9 million.

Bakersfield

Carly Thrasher won $2 million with an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket she purchased at the Fastrip gas station on Oswell Street.

Barstow

Wilbur Staton Jr. won. $1 million in August playing a Gold Rush Scratchers ticket he bought at Pilot Travel Center gas station located at 2591 Commerce Parkway.

Buena Park

In July, Francene Ilano won $1 million playing 100x bought at Inzsss Trading.

Capistrano

In June, Brian Provence won $1 million playing the Bonus Money Scratchers game. He purchased his ticket at Doheny Liquor and Junior Market.

Concord

Francisco Cruz Madrigal won $2 million a scratchers ticket purchased at 4295 Clayton Road.

Corona

In June, a $6 million Powerball ticket was sold at Sunny Donut on Limonite Avenue.

Cudahy

Jose Meza Martinez won big with an Instant Prize Crosswords Scratchers ticket purchased at Jr's Liquor and Mart on Wilcox Avenue.

Culver City

Just last week, a lottery ticket a purchased at the Culver City Elks Lodge on Washington Place is now worth more than $3.1 million.

Daly City

In September, a Powerball ticket worth more than $2.5 million was sold at the 7-Eleven at 411 Gellert Boulevard.

El Monte

In May, Ramon Gutierrez bought a $5 million West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket at Jalco Liquor on Durfee Avenue.

Encino

A lucky 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket purchased by Richard Galindo Jr. made him $1 million richer. He purchased his ticket at a 7-Eleven.

Fresno

A few weeks ago, Sara Bailey matched five numbers during the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot drawing. She raked in $4.2 million! Bailey purchased her ticket at the Vons on North Cedar Avenue.

Alex Rivera won $1 million with a winning Bonus Blast Scratcher ticket purchased at A Mart Market.

In July, a $4 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Vons.

In January, Aaron Mahoney picked up a winning ticket at River Park Food and Liquor on West Nees Avenue. He played Red Hot 10's.

Gardena

Cassius Kelly won $1 million on a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket purchased at Liquor and Joy in August.

Glendale

Koo Young Lim matched five numbers on a Powerball ticket, winning $1.5 million. He purchased his ticket at a United Oil gas station.

In June, a $1.4 million Powerball ticket was sold at United Oil located at 1118 N. Glendale Avenue.

Nhan Hyunh won $2 million in January playing Instant Prize Crossword, which was purchased at Castle Liquor on San Fernando Road.

Hanford

Genaro Pulido purchased a Year of Fortune Scratchers ticket worth $5 million back in May. That ticket was purchased at Harrods Market and Furniture on East 6th Street.

Hawthorne

Linsi Alvarez and Victor Macedo split a $2 million prize back in June after winning big with a Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket purchased at Northgate Market.

Hollister

In August, Jose Estrada Martinez won $1 million playing a Gold Rush Scratchers ticket he bought at BMF Racing Co.

In July, Esparza Lupercio won on a West Coast Winnings ticket she bought also at BMF Racing Company.

Irvine

Mohajer Samakar won $2 million playing Instant Prize Crossword. The lucky ticket came from the 7-Eleven at 6602 Irvine Center Drive.

In June, Derek Smith won the top prize on a $10 million Titanium Black Scratchers ticket he purchased at a Pavilions store.

Live Oaks

In January, Balbir Kaur won $6 million on a Set For Life scratchers ticket he bought at L&R Gas and Food, Inc. located at 9545 Live Oak Boulevard.

Livermore

In July, Santokh Singh won $1 million playing a 50X Fortune Scratcher ticket he bought at Stanley Shell located at 809 East Stanley Boulevard.

Long Beach

In August, Anthony Winston won $1 million playing the $10 California Dreamin' Scratchers game. He purchased his ticket at Liquor 4 Less.

In January, Jacquelin Pedraza scored the top prize on a $5 million Roaring 2022 Scratchers ticket she bought at Hody Lane Liquor located at 5201 Pacific Coast Highway.



Los Angeles

On Nov. 1, a ticket matching five numbers in the Powerball jackpot was sold at a market in Mid-City.

Shalom Katz matched 5 numbers from a Mega Millions drawing back in June, racking up $7.7 million. He bought his ticket at the CVS on South La Brea Avenue.

In January, Francisco Gutierrez played Instant Crossword and won $2 million. He bought his ticket at the Venice Shell on Venice Boulevard.

Manteca

In February, Michael Brando won $1 million playing Mulitplier Mania. He got his ticket at Manteca Mart Liquors.

Markleeville

On Oct. 30, a Powerball ticket sold in an unnamed store matched five of six numbers. That ticket was worth $552,461.

Moreno Valley

In January, a SuperLotto Plus ticket purchased at Sunnymead Liquor located at 24121 Sunnymead Boulevard hit the $13 million jackpot.

Napa

In January, Alexander Martinez won his $1 million prize on a Plus the Money Scratchers ticket he bought at Lucky store at 1312 Trancas Street.

That same month, Florita Alvarez won $750,000 on a Mystery Crossword Scratchers ticket she bought at Browns Valley Chevron on First Street.

North Hollywood

In June, Lisette Tabarez won $5 million playing the Golden State Riches Scratchers game. She got her ticket at Oxnard Liquor Market.

Oxnard

In July, the single $27 million jackpot-winning SuperLotto ticket was purchased at Liquor Cellar located at 150 W. Channel Islands Boulevard in Oxnard.

Palmdale

Aaron Hall won $1,000,000 on a Winter Bucks Scratchers® ticket purchased at Vallarta Supermarket located at 38118 47th St. East.

Pasadena

Varant Palanijan is $2 million richer after playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket from Stater Bros.

In February, Manoug Manougian won $10 million after he scratched off a $10M Titanium Black Sratchers ticket he bought at Rafi's 76 on East Foothill Boulevard.

Petaluma

In January, Kevin Ghee scored a $1 million prize on a Monopoly Scratchers ticket purchased at Adobe Beverage and Deli on McDowell Boulevard.

Pomona

Miriam Karina Lopez Perez won $5 million on a $5,000,000 Extreme Cash Scratchers ticket she got at Jim's Liquor.

Pico Rivera

On Oct. 30, a Powerball ticket sold in Pico Rivera matched five of six numbers. That ticket was worth $552,461.

Redondo Beach

A Powerball ticket matching five numbers was sold at a local gas station in July.

Riverside

In July, Enriqueta Pacheco Maya won $5 million on a Scratchers ticket purchased at Lucky 1 Food Store.

In January, Luis Hernandez played Plus the Money and won big. He purchased his ticket at the Arco AM/PM on Bellegrave Avenue.

Sacramento

In January, a winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth $315 million was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 6591 Wyndham Drive.

San Carlos

In April, Rodica Capraru won $1 million with a winning Gold Rush game ticket she bought at the CVS on El Camino Real.

San Diego

In August, Alfredo Mendez purchased a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket worth $1 million. He got his ticket at an AM/PM gas station located at 1403 South Santa Fe Avenue.

In May, Guillermo Cuevas won $1 million on a Winter Bucks Scratchers ticket he purchased at Newport Liquor on Beyer Boulevard.

In April, a $38 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store on Spruce Street.

San Francisco

In March, Le Chao won $1 million on a Plus the Money scratcher she bought at the Safeway on Webster Street.

San Joaquin Valley

One ticket matching five of six numbers in the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot drawing on Oct. 31 was sold at a local gas station.

San Jose

Most recently, someone in San Jose won about $247 million in the Mega Millions draw in October.

In August, Mary Orozco won $20 million with a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket purchased at Ron's Liquors.

Lasandra Arizmendez scored $1 million in the Gold Rush game. She got her scratchers ticket at Piedmont Shell in March.

That same month, Ishak Jimenez also won a $1 million prize playing a California Dreamin' scratchers ticket he bought at the Safeway on West San Carlos.

In January, Jose Zayala Jr. won a million bucks on a Red Hot 10's scratcher he bought at Chevron Extra Mile located at 1002 North First Street.

Santa Ana

In March, Gregorio Samano Escobar won $2 million off a scratchers ticket he bought at La Bahia de Acapulco on Westminster.

Santa Clarita

In January, William Walgamuth was the winner of a $38 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot. He bought his ticket at Plum Canyon Shell.

Santa Nella

In April, Enrique Reynoso played the $5 million Extreme Cash game and won the top prize of $5 million. He got his ticket at the Pennywise Travel Plaza.

Santa Ynez

Jason Brody won $1 million playing the 50X Fortune Scratchers game. He got his ticket at the Chumash Gas station located at 990 Edison Street.

San Mateo

In February, Natali Zepeda-Gomez picked up an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers game at Central Market and won $2 million.

Seaside

Maritza Del Carmen Aviles Garcia won $2 million after buying a lucky Instant Prize Crossword Scratcher ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 1212 Fremont Avenue.

Selma

Juan Rojas won $1 million playing a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket he bought at Selma Valero located at 10610 East Mountain View Avenue.

South Pasadena

In January, a Powerball ticket matching five numbers was sold at the Chevron at 1400 Mission Street. That ticket was worth $1.3 million.

Sun Valley

In February, Issam Hourany matched five of six numbers in a Mega Millions drawing. His ticket, purchased at Jerry's Liquor, won him $2.7 million.

In January, Steven Semenick won the top prize playing a $5 million Extreme Cash Scratchers ticket he bought at Gus Mobil on Sunland Boulevard.

Sunnyvale

In August, Arely Ortiz won $5 million by playing the $5M Extreme Cash Scratchers game. She got her ticket at a Chevron station located at 296 North Fair Oaks Avenue.

Tarzana

In April, a lucky lady won $10 million by accident when she mistakenly purchased a scratcher at a Tarzana-area Vons.

Ukiah

In January, Krista Juetten won $1 million playing a Red Hot 10s scratchers ticket she bought at the Safeway on South State Street.

Van Nuys

In June, a $2 million Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket was purchased at the Chevron station located at 14850 Burbank Boulevard.

Whittier

In April, Nam Pham won $5 million by playing the $5 Million Roaring 2022 Scratchers game. She got her ticket at the Vallarta supermarket.

Woodland Hills

Earlier this year, a winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold at a Chevron station located at 6061 Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

