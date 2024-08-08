Little Leaguers play again at Oakland's historic Raimondi Park

The newly renovated Raimondi Park is home to the Oakland Ballers, an independent professional baseball team launched earlier this year.

The park was once a place where Little League teams played but stopped about five years ago when conditions deteriorated.

The Ballers made a $1.6-million investment to improve the park,

On Wednesday, the ballpark played host for the first time to a Little League game since the renovation. Little League officials said Raimondi Park was known for producing more baseball stars than any other park in the country.

And now, it looks like it's ready to reclaim that reputation.

The sight and sound of a Little League batter connecting with the ball was a first on this West Oakland diamond in years.



Youth baseball players ran bases, filled with excitement, as they're back playing ball at the newly renovated park.

"It looks like a major league stadium," said 14-year-old Ashton Riley, who plays centerfield.

"I feel pretty excited. When I was little, I dreamed of playing on a big field like this," said 15-year-old utility player, Diego Delgado.

It's a dream realized by invitation from the Oakland Ballers.

Raimondi Park is their home field.

The team called it a community space when it is not playing at the park.

"The Ballers play here 48 days a year. That's a lot of days for Little Leagues and other events," said Ballers co-founder Paul Freedman.

These young athletes come from different parts of Oakland.

They are members of the Oakland Cal Ripken Babe Ruth League and the North Oakland/South Oakland Little League.

"It makes me feel special. It makes me feel professional," said Ashton.

The Little Leaguers with the Oakland Cal Ripken Babe Ruth League normally practice and play at Greenman Field in East Oakland.

It's a smaller space and league officials said it's in need of renovation.

"Unfortunately, they have nowhere else to play, so they figure it out, and when they get on something like this, it's almost like heaven," said Coach Q, president of the Oakland Cal Ripken Babe Ruth League.

One coach said a larger and well-kept field means fewer injuries and a "safe space" to keep young people off the streets.

"When you see a field like this, you want to be on the field playing, practicing every day," said Coach Dierdres Orta of the Oakland Cal Ripken Babe Ruth League.

It's a field of dreams in their own backyard where confidence is built and talent nurtured.

Many of these ball players aim to swing the bats at college and maybe even in the big leagues someday.

"It's really exciting because I never thought I would play a game here. I would come here to watch a game.

But for me to be here, I never thought it would happen," said Diego.

These youth baseball players hope to play many more games at Raimondi Park.

