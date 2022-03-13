'Little Miss Nobody': After 62 years, girl identified in 1960 Arizona cold case

On July 31, 1960, the remains of a little girl were found in the desert in Congress, Arizona. Investigators said her remains had been burned one to two weeks before she was found.

Sixty-two years later, Yavapai County investigators can finally give "Little Miss Nobody" her name back.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office announced during a press conference on March 15 that the remains have been identified as Sharon Gallegos.

Gallegos was first reported missing after being kidnapped from Alamogordo, New Mexico when she was 4 years old. She was taken from an alley behind her home. Her kidnappers were never caught.

The discovery of her body had shaken the community. Yavapai County deputies said Gallegos' body had been partially buried in an area called Sand Wash Creek.

The cause of death was listed as "undetermined yet suspicious," and it was ruled a homicide.

The case made no progress until authorities exhumed her body to get a DNA sample back in 2018. Investigators worked with DNA lab Othram, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and a myriad of other organizations to identify her.

"There's been incredible advances that allow forensic technicians to extract DNA from bones and teeth that are more likely to be found on very old cases," explained Dr. David Fruchtman, a forensic science expert. "You know, this little girl was somebody’s daughter, was somebody’s sister. This little girl mattered to somebody, and it's wonderful to see this technology used in this way to close and answer these questions from way back."

Family members say they are still deciding where Gallegos' final resting place will be.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: