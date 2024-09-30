Triple digit temperatures expected in the East Bay with little relief on the way

article

The Bay Area is in for a very hot start to October. Some of the hottest spots will be in the East Bay and Tri-Valley where temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits.

Under the blazing sun and in the face of a sizzling grill, William Galvan Felipe dealt with the extreme heat Monday.

An excessive heat warning was in place, as he tried to keep up with a steady stream of orders in downtown Livermore.

"It's very complicated of course, with the heat, it's super hot all the time," he said through an interpreter. "But at the end of the day, [we're] very happy that people are lining up to the stand… and ultimately, we're Mexican and that's in our blood - working."

Galvan Felipe said the newly established stand called Dylan's Tacos at the corner of Railroad Avenue and South L Street is open seven days a week.

"Doesn't matter if its hot or its cold, [we're] here to provide food for the people," he said.

Kyle Cairel, who delivers via Uber Eats on a bike, said he starts early in the morning on extra hot days.

"I got to make sure I bring water and everything and I dont get much orders because I'm on a bike... so like today I've made 0 dollars," Cairel said.

Families gathered near the First Street fountain to cool off, while others dined or drank outside in the evening.

"This is easy, this is nice, when it's really hot a lot of people will not be out here," Livermore resident Ricky Gonzalez said of Monday's heat.

Lindsay Bicker said her family received a text from AT&T alerting them to a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff in the area.

"If we can jump in our neighbor's pool that would be awesome, turn the sprinklers on, and just pray for not a power outage, because we need that AC," said Bicker.

Dog owners also told us they ventured out later than they normally would.

"She's high demand, so I usually walk her four or five times a day, but I had to literally wait for the sun to go down a little bit, it's just too hot," said Jill Scott of her dog Bose.

