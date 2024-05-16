LIVE: UC Berkeley police arrest Gaza war protesters at occupied building

Officers have arrested at least 11 Gaza war protesters on Thursday, who took over a vacant building near UC Berkeley's campus a day earlier, university officials say.

Campus police and outside law enforcement agencies responded to Anna Head Hall on Thursday to clear the building. The university-owned building is off campus.

The group first took over the building on Wednesday. The university said between 10 and 20 people had occupied it that day.

Authorities have not confirmed how many protesters were inside on Thursday.

A university spokesperson confirmed the group is different from the protesters who established an encampment near Sproul Plaza weeks ago. That encampment was dismantled after a deal was reached with university administrators.

There was also an encampment on the lawn of Anna Head complex, located at 2538 Channing Way, where protesters had erected barricades.

Video footage from the ground on Thursday showed crews dismantling the encampment outside the vacant building that had been spray-painted with red graffiti.

UC Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof said the university considered the people who had occupied the building as suspects and characterized this as a "crime scene."

The demonstrators said they would not talk directly to the media when asked to explain their message or what group they represent. Instead, they said they would put out any comments on their People's Park Instagram page.

Neighbors said they are concerned about safety issues but don't want to see an escalation with police targeting this group of protesters, whether they are students or community members.

"We want to hear what the people protesting have to say and not accept that distinction," said Eddie Yuen, a Berkeley resident.

"They're not bothering anybody, but I don't think they should be there in that particular area," said Marc Sutker of Berkeley. "They can protest all they want. I have no problem with that. I'm more concerned with that being a fire hazard."

The university says the building is not safe due to the fire from a few years back and has since been boarded up.

KTVU's Jana Katsuyama contributed to this report.