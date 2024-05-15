New group of protesters occupy UC Berkeley-owned vacant building

One day after pro-Palestinian protesters began to dismantle their encampment on UC Berkeley's campus, another protest popped up at a vacant building owned by the school that is near campus.

UC Berkeley confirmed to KTVU that this is a different group from the UC Berkeley Free Palestine Encampment that had set up camp at Sproul Plaza for weeks. The university has been in talks with the previous group for weeks and came to an agreement with the group on Tuesday night.

The university said they do not know who this group is that began to overtake the Anna Head Alumnae Hall at 2538 Channing Way on Wednesday. But their message appears to be pro-Palestinian.

UC Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof released the following statement: " Today is the 55th anniversary of People's Park and action was first announced on platforms controlled by People's Park activists. They are vandalizing an unsafe boarded-up, fire-damaged building next to People's Park."

A protester sprays the side of a vacant UC Berkeley-owned building near campus. May 15, 2024.

UC Berkeley officials said they consider this to be an active crime scene. California Highway Patrol cars have been at the scene. The university would not say if they would be taking action against the people inside the building or in the surrounding area.

Berkeley police said they estimate 10 to 20 people are inside the building that burned in 2022. The condition of the three-story building with boarded-up windows, is not exactly clear, but it is in some form of disrepair.

The campus alert system: UC Berkeley WarnMe notified the community to avoid the area due to police activity that was underway at 3:20 p.m.

Tents are going up at the campus-owned complex and Palestinian flags are present. There are also couches on the property's lawn. Demonstrators who have occupied the building have been peering out from a skylight.

Protesters asked our camera crew not to film them. Our crew could also hear broken glass being cleaned up inside the alumnae hall.

Meanwhile, some of the original pro-Palestinian protesters who set up camp near Sproul Plaza headed to UC Merced for day two of the Board of Regents meeting. There, UC's investments and long-term funding are being discussed. Protesters are calling on the Regents to divest from companies who provide support to Israel during the war in Gaza. UC officials said they have no plans to divest.