article

A year-long manhunt for a man accused of killing his wife and an acquaintance at a Livermore hotel has ended with his arrest in Mexico, authorities said.

Suspect was at-large for 16 months

What we know:

Yonston Vazquez, 31, of Oakland, had been wanted for 16 months in connection with the April 2024 double homicide, according to the Livermore Police Department.

Vazquez was taken into custody in Mexico on Wednesday, extradited later that night, and booked into Santa Rita Jail on two counts of homicide.

Authorities did not say exactly where in Mexico he was found.

Suspect allegedly stalked victims

Dig deeper:

He is accused of killing his wife, 26-year-old Lizabeth Murillo Rodriguez of Oakland, and 21-year-old Christopher Brian Vera of Hayward, at a La Quinta Inn on Southfront Road.

Police said Vazquez stalked the victims before the killings.

Investigators have not disclosed the relationship between Rodriguez and Vera or whether Vazquez and his wife were separated at the time.