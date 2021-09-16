Livermore High student arrested after allegedly threatening harm to classmates

A Livermore High student has been arrested for allegedly making a threatening statement, the district announced.

An unidentified student "made an alarming statement to other students, threatening to cause harm on our LHS campus," the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District said in a message to parents Thursday.

The disturbing exchange was immediately reported by students to the LHS administration and Livermore Police Department, which launched an investigation.

Dr. Kelly Bowers, Superintendent of Schools, included the following in the statement:

"Thanks to the thorough and swift response of the investigating officers who worked throughout the night, an arrest has been made. The individual who made the remarks remains in custody and we are confident that any possible threat has been neutralized," said Dr. Kelly Bowers, superintendent of Schools, in a statement. "School and activities will proceed as usual without interruption."

There will be extra police at the high school campus Thursday, Bowers said.

"We commend the students who came forward in keeping with our "See Something, Hear Something, Say Something" mantra to ensure our high school campus remains a safe and secure place for all students and all staff at all times," Bowers wrote.

This incident comes during a difficult time for LHS students as they deal with the aftermath of a tragic car crash involving their classmates just a few weeks ago.

One student was killed and five others injured in that crash.

