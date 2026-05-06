Small aircraft lands in Livermore vegetation

A small aircraft was involved in an accident in Livermore but landed safely in vegetation.

The Livermore Police Department said a report came in around 1:25 p.m. of an aircraft down north of Jack London Boulevard and west of the airport runway. The aircraft landed in nearby vegetation, and no injuries were reported.

There was a heavy police and fire presence at the scene to ensure the situation was under control.

Authorities have not said where the plane was headed to Livermore Municipal Airport or if it was departing. They also have not said what caused the incident.