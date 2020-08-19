LNU Complex fires force additional evacuations in Napa and Sonoma Counties

A flurry of activity Wednesday afternoon at the sight of one of the six fires burning in Napa County, part of the larger LNU complex fire that includes other fires also burning in Sonoma and Solano Counties.

The most destructive fire started so far is on Hennessey Ridge Road and has already burned 12,500 acres by Wednesday morning and triggered mandatory evacuations for residents in the area of Monticello Road between Wood Valley Road and Vichy Avenue.

“I’m worried about my dog, I’m worried about my home, I’m worried about the equipment that’s up there,” said resident Kory Walton.

Kory Walton, who left his home earlier Wednesday, only to return to the neighborhood to find the roadblock.

Even though the road was closed to normal traffic, authorities let Walton through to collect his belongings.

Napa County Sherriff’s deputies went door-to-door informing residents of the mandatory evacuation.

They left notes on the mailboxes of homes where residents had already left.

Evacuation warnings were issued for areas that include along Ink Grade Rd from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Rd. and Howell Mountain Rd. from Pope Valley Rd. to White Cottage Rd.

“I actually already made a list last night just to kind of put things at ease to help give me a little peace of mind as far as what to do,” said Danya Betts.

Betts said she lost her previous home in the 2017 Atlas fire, and that her concern is only heightened because she lives in another home in the same neighborhood.

“We’re very on edge and not a good feeling having been through this before,” Betts said.

Some have already been left scarred by the flames tearing through parts of Napa.

“I’ve seen a picture of Spanish Flats. My mom’s house is pretty much gone,” said Steve Kenny.

Kenny lost his mother's home to the Spanish Fire, which consumed roughly 2,000 acres my Wednesday morning.

“I’m going to go talk to my mom and try to get it figured out for her and just go from there. I’m not sure what to do next,” Kenny said.

Part of the LNU Complex fire in Napa County is the Gamble Fire, which is burning along Berryessa Knoxville Road, West of Brooks, and has consumed 13,000 acres and 0% contained.

The Green Fire, near Putah Creek Bridge-Berryessa Knoxville Rd, is currently 8,000 acres and 0% contained.

While the Markley Fire near Monticello dam is 5,000 acres and 0% contained.

The Morgan Fire is 2,200 acres and 0% contained

In Sonoma County, the Wallbridge Fire, west of Healdsburg has scorched 1,500 acres of land with no containment while the Myers Fire north of Jenner has chewed up 25 acres of land with 0% containment.