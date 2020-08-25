LNU Lightning Fire: Some evacuated North Bay residents can return home at the own risk

The LNU Lightning Fire Complex held steady overnight and on Tuesday, the blazes had scorched about the same amount of land - 551 square miles - and was 27% contained.

More than 30,000 structures remained threatened and nearly 1,000 have been destroyed.

So far, 937 buildings are destroyed and 251 have been damaged. Six people have died in this fire complex, including a PG&E worker.

The fire is burning in five counties, including Napa, Sonoma and Solano. And for some residents of Solano County, there was some good news.

On Monday, the weather cooperated for the most part and Cal Fire said they have been turning a corner, which means some people can go home.

Sonoma County downgraded their fire evacuation warnings for some zones, including the Meyers Fire area, which means that some residents can return home at their own risk.

Advertisement

The re-entry point for returning is open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the burned areas of the Meyers Fire at 17499 Bodega Highway in Bodega Bay.

Checking in isn’t required, although COVID-19 social distancing protocols will be observed.

Residents may return to homes that have been without power, and there are several precautions they are encouraged to follow.

Additional information about returning home safely can be found at socoemergency.org/recover.

Resident Austin Giannuzzi cries while embracing family members at the burned remains of their home during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Vacaville, California on August 23, 2020. - Firefighters battled some of California's largest-ever fires that Expand

Evacuations:

Napa County:

OES Info: https://www.countyofnapa.org/353/Emergency-Services

Evac Info: https://www.countyofnapa.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=182

Napa County Information Line: (707) 253-4540

https://www.countyofnapa.org/2966/19746/LNU-Wildfires

Evacuation Order:

Highway 128 between Monticello Dam and Moskowite Corners (SR128/121 intersection)

Wragg Canyon

Markley Cove

Pleasure Cove

Highway 121 (Monticello Rd) Between Moskowite Corners(SR128/121 intersection) and Longhorn Ridge Road

Highway 128 (Capell Valley Road/Sage Canyon Rd) from Silverado Trail to Hwy 121 (Monticello Road)

Steel Canyon Road

Community of Berryessa Highlands

Chiles and Lower Chiles Pope Valley Roads

Berryessa-Knoxville Road from Hwy128 (at Turtle Rock) to Lake County Line

Community at Spanish Flat Loop Road

Community of Berryessa Pines

Both sides, including resorts and recreational areas of Lake Berryessa, Knoxville

Atlas Peak Road from 3683 Atlas Peak Road (Circle R Ranch) to the dead end

Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail, east to Howell Mountain Road

Community of Deer Park

St. Helena Hospital

Howell Mountain Road, east to Pope Valley

Community of Angwin

Pacific Union College

All of Pope Valley Road and connecting roads

Pope Valley Cross

Hardin

Aetna Springs Road

James Creek Road

All of Butts Canyon Road and connecting Roads in Napa County of Napa

Snell Valley Road

Stagecoach Road

Community of Berryessa Estates

Properties on roads east of Silverado Trail North, between Rosedale Road and SR128 (Sage Canyon Rd)

Glass Mountain Road

Crystal Springs Road

Lommel Road

Dutch Henry Road

Pickett Road

Clover Flat Road

Properties on the east side of Highway 29 between Silverado Trail and Lake County line

Old Lawley Toll Road

Palisades Road

Evacuation Warning:

Soda Canyon from Loma Vista to 3700 Soda Canyon Road (Dead End)

Atlas Peak from 2462 Atlas Peak Road (Bubbling Wells Pet Cemetery) to 3683 Atlas Peak Road.

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) to Longhorn Ridge Road, to include the Circle Oaks sub-division, along with the communities of Wooden Valley and Gordon Valley to the Napa/Solano County line This will include Wooden Valley Road, Wooden Valley Cross Road, Gordon Valley Road, and all connecting roads

**Longhorn Ridge Road remains under the Evacuation Order

**Atlas Peak Road from 3683 to the dead end remains under Evacuation Order

Sonoma County:

socoemergency.org

Residents and visitors can dial 2-1-1

You can also view an interactive evacuation map here

Livestock 707-234-7193.

Evacuation Order:

Evacuation Zone - 1D3

East of the Austin Creek

North of Russian River

West and South of Old Cazadero Road

Evacuation Zone - 1D4

East of Old Cazadero Road

North of Russian River

West of Armstrong Woods Road and Sweetwater Springs Road

South of McCray Ridge Road and Pool Ridge

Evacuation Zone - 1D5

East of Armstrong Woods Road

North of the Russian River

West of Westside Road

South of Sweetwater Springs Road

Evacuation Zone - 1B3

East of McCray Ridge Road and Pool Ridge

North of Old Cazadero Road

West of King Ridge Road

South Skaggs Springs Road

Evacuation Zone - 1F2

All areas south of the Russian River

East and North of Hwy. 116 (Pocket Canyon)

West of Martinelli Rd.

Evacuation Zone - 2A3

North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma

Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road @ Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line. This is a very rural area with no clear defining boundaries.

Evacuation Zone - 2E1

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

North of Palmer Creek Road and Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Road

West of McCray Road

East of Wallace Creek Road

Evacuation Zone - 2E2:

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

North of Chemise Road

West of the center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

East of Wallace Creek Road

Evacuation Zone - 2E3

South of Chemise Road

North of Westside Road

East of Wallace Creek Road

West of the Center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation Zone - 2E4:

South of Palmer Creek Road

North of McCray Ridge Road and Sweetwater Springs Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation Zone - 4B1

All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to the intersection of River Rd at Trenton Rd.

West of Covey Rd.

North of Front St. / Hwy. 116

East of Martinelli Rd.

Evacuation Zone - 4D1

South of Pocket Canyon/Hwy 116

East and North of Green Valley Road

West of Atascadero Creek

Evacuation Warning:

Evacuation Zone - 1D1

East of the Sonoma Coast

North of Hwy 116

West of Myers Grad Road

South of Fort Ross Road

Evacuation Zone - 1D2

East of Myers Grade Road

North of Russian River

West of the Austin Creek (the actual creel)

South of Fort Ross Road

Evacuation Zone 1F1

All areas east of Bohemian Hwy.

North of Graton Rd. and Harrison Grade Rd.

West of Harrison Grade Rd., Green Valley Rd., and Hwy. 116

South of the Russian River

Evacuation Zone 1F2

All areas south of the Russian River

East and North of Hwy 116 (Pocket Canyon)

West of Martinelli Rd.

Evacuation Zone 4A1

All areas East of the Russian River

North of River Rd.

West of Trenton Healdsburg Rd. and Eastside Rd.

South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Rd. and the Russian River

Evacuation Zone 4B1 (Northern Forestville)

All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to Trenton Rd.

West of Covey Rd.

North of Front St. / Hwy 116

East of Martinelli Rd.

Evacuation Zone 2K2

All areas south of Hwy. 101

East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits

North of where Windsor River Rd. dead ends extending west to the Russian River.

Evacuation Zone 1E3

All areas south of the Russian River

West of Bohemian Hwy.

North and East of Coleman valley Rd. and Willow Creek Rd.

Evacuation Zone 1E1

All areas south and west of Willow Creek Rd.

North of Coleman Valley Rd. and Wright Hill Rd.

East of the California Coastal National Monument (BLM property)

Evacuation Zone - 1C1

All areas east of the Sonoma coast to the south fork of the Gualala River.

South of Kruse Ranch Rd. and Howser Bridge Rd. to Fort Ross Rd

Evacuation Zone - 2A3

North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma

Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road @ Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line

Evacuation Zone - 4B1

All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to the intersection of River Rd at:

Trenton Rd.

West of Covey Rd.

North of Front St. / Hwy. 116

East of Martinelli Rd

Evacuation Zone - 4A2

East of Trenton Healdsburd Road

North of Mark West Station Road

West of the Windsor City Limits and Windsor Road

South of Windsor River Road

Evacuation Zone - 4A3

East of Trenton Healdsburg Road

North of River Road

West of Slusser Road

South of Mark West Station Road

Evacuation Zone - 2A2

North of the Dry Creek and the norther fork of Lak Sonoma County

West of Dutcher Creek, City of Coverdale city limits and Hwy 128

South of the Mendocino County line

Evacuation Zone - 2C4

South and West of Asti Road

East of Hwy 101

North of Hwy 128

Evacuation Zone - 2G1

East of Hwy 101

South and West of Hwy 128

North of Alexander Valley Road

Town of Windsor - Zone A

North of Windsor River Road

West of Hwy 101

All to the Western and norther town limits west of 101

Map Grid 2F1 downgrade to Warning

East of Dutcher Creek Road and the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Canyon Road

West of Hwy 101

Map Grid 2F2 downgrade to Warning

South of Canyon Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Lytton Springs Road

West of Geyserville Avenue

Map Grid 2F3 downgrade to Warning

South of Lytton Springs Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Westside Road

West of the Healdsburg city limits.

Map Grid 2K1 downgrade to Warning

All areas North and East of Westside Rd.

West of Hwy. 101

West of the Russian River

Map Grid 2K2 downgrade to Warning

All areas west of Hwy. 101

East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits

North of where Windsor River Rd. dead ends extending west to the Russian River.

Map Grid 4A1 downgrade to Warning

All areas East of the Russian River

North of River Rd.

West of Trenton Healdsburg Rd. and Eastside Rd.

South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Rd. and the Russian River

Map Grid 4C1 downgrade to Warning

North of Guerneville Road

East of Covey Road and Hwy 116

West of Laguna Rd

South of River Road

City of Healdsburg

The Evacuation Order for the residents in the City of Healdsburg West of Highway 101 off of Chiquita Road has been reduced to an Evacuation Warning. This includes Chateau Real, Matteri Rd, Burgundy Rd, Chablis Rd, Zinfandel Rd, and Riesling Rd.

All areas in the city of Healdsburg East of Highway 101 remain on an Evacuation Warning.

Lake County:

https://www.facebook.com/lakesheriff/

Evacuation Map: HERE

OES Contact:

(707) 262-4090

Sign Up for Lake County Alerts:

https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736729003#/signup

If you are in need of shelter please proceed to a Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP) listed below.

Evacuation Orders:

Hidden Valley Lake / Jerusalem Valley Areas

North of Butts Canyon

South of Hofacker Ln. to Morgan Valley Rd.

East of Hwy 29

West of Lake / Napa County line

East of Middletown Area

East of Hwy 29

North of Lake / Napa County line up to the intersection of Hey. 29 and St. Helena Creek (Across from Twin Pine Casino)

St. Helena Creek Rd

South of Butts Canyon Rd.

Lower Lake Area (South)

East of Hwy. 29

South of Morgan Valley Rd.

West of Lake / Napa County line

North of Hofacker Ln. extending east to Morgan Valley Rd. Lower Lake Area (North)

North of Morgan Valley Rd.

East of Sky High Ridge Rd. extending north to Hwy. 20

South of Hwy. 20

West of Lake / Napa / Colusa County lines

Evacuation Warnings:

Middletown Area

West of Hwy. 29

North and East of Lake / Napa

South of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.

Lower Lake Area

East of Big Canyon Rd. / Perini Rd. / Seigler Canyon Rd.

South and west of Hwy. 29

North of the previous evacuation order / warning line of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.

Additional evacuations are ongoing, more to follow

Evacuation Center:

Napa County:

Crosswalk Community Church

2590 First Street

Napa, CA 94558

Sonoma County:

Temporary Evacuation Point

Santa Rosa Fairgroundss

1350 Bennett Valley Road

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Petaluma Veterans Building

1094 Petaluma Blvd

South Petaluma, CA 94952

Lake County:

Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP)

Kelseyville High School parking lot 5480 Main Street Kelseyville, CA

Animal Evacuation Center:

Napa County:

Napa County Animal Shelter

942 Hartle Court

Napa, CA 94559

Valley Brook Equestrian Center 1132 El Centro Ave. Napa 55 horses

Napa Valley Horseman's Association, 1200 Foster Road Napa 61 horses

Ag 4 Youth 1200 Foster Rd, Napa 62 Ruminants

Solano County

Vallejo Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo (large animals, current count 211 animals)

Solano County Animal Shelter, 2510 Claybank Rd (small animals only, current count 285 animals)

Kelseyville High School parking lot 5480 Main Street Kelseyville, CA

Road Closures:

Napa County:

SR-121 at Wooden Valley Rd (this was previously the SR-121 at SR-128 closure). This closure will be staffed by an officer. Circle Oaks is being or will be evacuated

SR-128 at Pleasent's Valley Rd. Woodland CHP and Caltrans are staffing this closure. No traffic westbound on SR-128 from this intersection. Traffic can move east on SR-128 and south on Pleasent's Valley Rd

Butts Canyon Rd at Snell Valley Rd. This closure is staffed by a CHP officer. We do not want anyone traveling south on Butts Canyon Rd past this intersection

SR-128 at Silverado Trail. This closure is staffed by a CHP officer and Caltrans

Napa County Roads is working on the following closures:

Atlas Peak Rd at Westgate Drive. No traffic north on Atlas Peak Rd. past Westgate Drive. This section of Atlas Peak is being or will be evacuated

Soda Canyon Rd at Silverado Trail. Soda Canyon Rd. north of Loma Vista Drive is being or will be evacuated. We do not want any traffic on Soda Canyon Rd north of Loma Vista--it's easier to close it at Silverado Trail

Sonoma County:

SR-1 @ Fort Ross Road- No traffic on S/B SR-1 and no traffic E/B on Fort Ross Rd

SR-1 @ Meyers Grade Road- No traffic on N/B SR-1 and no traffic on N/B Meyers Grade Rd

Fort Ross Road at Seaview Road- No traffic on W/B Fort Ross Rd. and no traffic on E/B Fort Ross Rd

Myers Grade Road at Fort Ross Road- No traffic on S/B Meyers Grade Rd

Dry Creek Rd at Dry Creek

Yoaking Bridge Rd at Dry Creek

Lyton Springs Rd at Dry Creek

Westside Rd @ Dry Creek

Wohler Rd at River Rd

Odd Fellows Park Rd at Russian River

Bohemian Hwy at Russian River

Mosscow Rd at Hwy 116

Hwy 116 at Hwy 1 (Move Hwy 1 at Myers Grade)

King Ridge Rd @ Sewell Rd (private Rd with gates)

Skaggs Spings Rd at Sewell Rd (Anvil Ranch)