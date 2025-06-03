Loaded rifle recovered and 14-year-old arrested, after stolen vehicle crash on I-80: CHP

article

The California Highway Patrol announced the arrest of a 14-year-old who investigators said was in a stolen car and in possession of a loaded AK-style rifle on Interstate 80 in the East Bay.

What we know:

Investigators said on Friday, officers attempted to pull over a gray Nissan Altima with no license plate, along westbound I-80 near Ashby Avenue.

The driver initially pulled over to the right-hand shoulder, but then changed his mind and immediately took off, officers said.

"The vehicle accelerated on the shoulder and made a sharp left turn back into the lanes of traffic, crashing into four vehicles," the CHP said in a Facebook post.

The dangerous activity continued when the driver got out of the Nissan and ran.

The man, described to be in his 20s, initially got to the center median and then found an opening and bolted across all lanes, a CHP press information officer told KTVU.

Teen arrested

The driver got away, but officers said they arrested a teen who was a passenger in the stolen car. And inside the vehicle, the CHP said they recovered a rifle.

"A 14-year-old passenger was detained at the scene and officers located a loaded AK-style rifle in the driver-side floorboard," investigators said.

The teen was arrested on charges including being in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and receiving stolen property, officers said.

Seeking the public's help

The CHP is asking anyone who may have seen the driver or captured video of him running on the freeway to contact the lead investigator on the case, Officer J. Lugo at 510-457-2875.

The California Highway Patrol said it recovered a loaded rifle from a stolen car on Interstate 80 on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (CHP Oakland )

The Source Information for this story came from KTVU's interview with a CHP press information officer and a post on CHP Oakland's Facebook page.



