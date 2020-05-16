Loading zones and shuttle stops at Millbrae BART station being relocated starting Monday

article

Loading zones and bus shuttle stops at BART's Millbrae station will be in a new location starting Monday because of a new mixed-use development being built near the station.

The passenger loading and unloading zone on the east side of the station will be permanently moved to a location on the first floor of the parking garage, while shuttle bus stops are moving to Rollins Road.

The changes are to accommodate construction of the Gateway at Millbrae Station, which will feature 400 housing units, as well as office, retail, dining and hotel options, and new public open spaces.

The station and parking garage will remain open during construction, which is expected to last through summer 2022. The project is part of BART's initiative to encourage housing developments near its stations.

For more information about the project, people can visit their website or call a hotline at (888) 354-0464.