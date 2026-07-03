California man sentenced to jail time in death of Jewish protester at Israel-Palestine protest

The Brief Loay Abdel Fattah Alnaji was sentenced to one year in Ventura County Jail and two years of felony probation after pleading guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of 69-year-old Paul Kessler. The incident happened during a November 2023 protest in Thousand Oaks where Alnaji struck Kessler with a megaphone. The Ventura County District Attorney's Office strongly objected the sentence, having fought for a state prison commitment.



A Moorpark man has been sentenced to one year in county jail and two years of felony probation for the physical altercation that led to the death of a man during a protest in Thousand Oaks in 2023.

The sentence comes despite strong objections from local prosecutors who argued heavily for a state prison term.

What we know:

Loay Abdel Fattah Alnaji, 53, pleaded guilty on May 5, 2026, to felony involuntary manslaughter and felony battery causing serious bodily injury.

As part of his plea, Alnaji admitted to a special allegation of personally inflicting great bodily injury, alongside aggravating factors including the use of a weapon and the vulnerability of the victim.

The charges stem from a November 5, 2023, incident where Alnaji escalated a verbal altercation into a physical confrontation during simultaneous protests at the intersection of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Westlake Boulevard.

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Alnaji struck Paul Kessler in the head with a megaphone, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement. Kessler later died from his injuries.

While Alnaji remained at the scene, called 911, and cooperated with initial questioning, he was taken into custody days later.

What they're saying:

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko expressed deep dissatisfaction with the final sentencing determination.

"Mr. Kessler lost his life in a violent attack that took him from his family and his wife of 43 years," Nasarenko said. "Given the circumstances of this case and the death that resulted, we believe a state prison commitment was the appropriate and just sentence."

Prior to the sentencing, victim impact statements were submitted to the court, highlighting the severe emotional toll on the family. Kessler’s widow shared the enduring trauma of the loss.

"There are no words to describe the pain of losing a husband in such a sudden and violent way," she wrote. "The grief is relentless. The silence in our house, the absence of his voice, his companionship, his love and the future we had planned together are losses I carry with me every day."

What's next:

Alnaji will serve his one-year term in the Ventura County Jail, followed by two years of strictly monitored felony probation.