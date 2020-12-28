Lori Loughlin released from Dublin prison after two-month sentence over college scam

Lori Loughlin was released from a Dublin prison on Monday after serving two months for her role in the national college admissions scandal that exposed the rich and famous engaging in illegal schemes to cheat on standardized tests and buy their kids into some of the country's top schools.

A spokesperson at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), Dublin confirmed Loughlin's release to KTVU.

The "Full House" alum was originally given a release date of Sunday, Dec. 27, prompting speculation that she would be released a few days early, just in time for Christmas, per Program Statement 5140.36, which stipulates that inmates who are scheduled to be released on a weekend or legal holiday instead be released on the last preceding weekday. However, over a month into her prison stay, her release date was pushed to Monday.

Loughlin's release comes as her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, continues to serve his five-month prison sentence at a federal facility in Lompoc, Calif. Both defendants were ordered to report to their respective prisons no later than Nov. 19. Loughlin began her sentence early, checking in at FCI Dublin on Oct. 30.

FCI Dublin is a low-security federal prison for roughly 1,200 female inmates. It is the same facility where "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman served 11 days of a planned two-week sentence for similar crimes.

The actress was handed a two-month term behind bars in August after she and her fashion designer husband pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

Loughlin's release means she's one step closer to putting the nationwide scandal behind her, although it's important to note her sentence isn't officially complete now that she's been released. In their plea agreement, Loughlin, agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service in addition to a five-month prison sentence.