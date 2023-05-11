Lori Vallow murder trial day 27: Closing arguments begin

Closing arguments begin Thursday for the trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom" accused of killing her two children.

On Wednesday, the judge met with defense attorneys and prosecutors to work on jury instructions. Both sides rested their cases on Tuesday in an Idaho courtroom after nearly five weeks of testimony.

Vallow will not be testifying in her own defense. She is accused of murdering her two kids J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan and conspiring to kill her husband's previous wife, Tammy.

A judge has ruled that the verdict will be broadcast online.

Cameras have been banned from the courtroom since September over worries that too much coverage would make it hard to find a fair and impartial jury.

Vallow was served court order in Hawaii

As Vallow's trial nears an end, we have obtained exclusive video that shows Vallow and her then-new husband, Chad Daybell, in Hawaii as authorities serve a court order in regards to JJ and Tylee.

Vallow was served with a court order from Madison County, Idaho to physically produce JJ and Tylee to the Department of Health and Welfare in a week. At the time, both JJ and Tylee were considered missing. We now know, however, that both were dead for four months at the time the video was taken.

In the video, Vallow shook her head at the paperwork, and Daybell looked on. Just a day later, the public would learn where the so-called ‘Doomsday Couple’ was spending their time.

