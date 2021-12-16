Lottery ticket worth $11M sold at San Jose 7-Eleven

A 7-Eleven store in San Jose sold a California Lottery ticket for Wednesday's SuperLotto Plus drawing that is now worth $11 million after matching all five numbers plus the Mega number.

The ticket was purchased at the store at 4270 Senter Road in San Jose and had winning numbers 5, 8 9, 19, 39 and Mega number 9.

Winning lottery tickets must be postmarked or received by California Lottery offices within 180 days of the date of the draw. No information about the winner of the $11 million ticket was immediately available.