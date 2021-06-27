Louisiana farmer mistakes tree branch for snake

A crawfish farmer noticed a tree branch wasn't a branch at all when it started to move.

It turned out to be a massive snake.

Kalob Deaton shared the footage of his discovery on his Facebook page on June 14.

"It's a jungle out here!" he posted.

RELATED: Family 'absolutely shocked' when cat they thought they cremated returns home

Deaton told Storyful that after getting closer to what he thought was a branch "the object started moving" and he "noticed it was a snake."

"I got my phone and started recording it going tree-to-tree," he added. Deaton said he gave the snake the nickname Darrel, and "Darrel is still out there wandering around," the landscape.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

