Loved ones, Alameda County Sheriff deputies remember life of slain recruit

Family and friends on Monday honored the life of 28-year-old Alameda County Sheriff's recruit David Nguyen.

There was a large funeral service held at Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Livermore, followed by a law enforcement procession to the burial site.

On Jan. 4, Nguyen was driving home to San Francisco after class at the academy when he was shot and killed near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office and Nguyen's family believe it was a random act of violence.

David was known as an exemplary serviceman. He was a member of the California National Guard before joining the sheriff's department. He was set to graduate in February.

"Even though we know there are dangers we face daily, we are never prepared to lose someone to a senseless act of gun violence, especially someone with such great hopes to become a deputy sheriff and a promising career," said Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern at the funeral.

Ahern said the pain and sadness of losing Nguyen has reverberated across the country, with dozens of law enforcement agencies reaching out to send their condolences.

MORE: Family suspects sheriff's deputy recruit's killing was random act of senseless violence

"David’s death is a reminder that all of us in law enforcement must work hard to fight the evils in our community. As we honor David’s life, we remember his service, we cherish his legacy and support those who love him," said Rev. Jayson Landeza, chaplain to the sheriff's office.

Friends that served with Nguyen in the National Guard and fellow recruits spoke about how Nguyen inspired them.

"Weeks before he left us, we would talk about being old men together and having families of our own and spending holidays together. I loved David, I never had to try to be his friend, I could be myself and say whatever was on my mind and he accepted me. It’s such a shame we will never be old men together and he had to leave us with so much life left in him," said fellow recruit Isaac Demma.

Nguyen's younger sister Barbara spoke on the family's behalf, calling her brother an "amazing person," and the "best brother anyone could ever ask for."

The Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Association is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the shooter. So far no suspect information or motive has been released and no one has been arrested.

The family has set up a GoFundMe.