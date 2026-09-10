Milpitas woman charged in friend’s killing, accused of fatally stabbing another

The Brief Anila Baby, 32, is accused of killing a friend in San Jose and later fatally running over another friend in Milpitas on Aug. 28. San Jose police allege the first victim was stabbed and strangled. Prosecutors allege Baby deliberately struck 35-year-old Anjana Hari with an SUV at a Milpitas apartment complex.



A woman already jailed on a murder charge for allegedly running over and killing a close friend in Milpitas is also accused of killing another friend in San Jose.

San Jose homicide

Anila Baby, 32, remains in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of deliberately running over and killing 35-year-old Anjana Hari on Aug. 28, according to jail records and court documents.

Authorities allege Baby was also involved in another homicide in San Jose earlier that same day.

San Jose police said a woman was found dead inside her home near Linda Vista Street and Holly Drive after an unexpected visitor, identified as Baby, arrived around 10:30 a.m.

The victim had visible trauma to her head and extremities and appeared to have been strangled, police said.

"There was evidence of a struggle and blood cleanup," San Jose police Detective Catherine Van Brande wrote in a statement of facts.

Authorities said some surveillance footage from the home had been deleted around the time of the killing. However, one clip showed a sandal near the front door that had not been there previously. Investigators later determined that the sandal belonged to Baby, according to court documents.

Milpitas killing

After the San Jose homicide, Baby allegedly drove to the Mill Creek apartment complex in Milpitas, where she ran over Hari around noon, authorities said. Prosecutors allege the act was deliberate.

Baby and Hari lived at the complex, according to authorities.

Witnesses told police that Hari walked toward a Toyota Highlander driven by Baby. Hari appeared to be smiling and acting friendly toward Baby, leading one resident to believe the driver was a friend or an Uber driver based on their interaction.

Featured article

Police said Baby suddenly accelerated and struck Hari without attempting to brake. Hari died at the scene.

After hitting Hari, Baby allegedly continued driving, striking several parked cars before leaving the complex.

Officers later found Baby behind the wheel in a nearby parking lot.

Authorities said she appeared incoherent, could not answer questions, and had visible injuries on her arms and legs. She was also covered in an amount of blood that appeared inconsistent with her injuries.

San Jose police said Baby was wearing sandals when she was arrested in Milpitas that were similar to the sandal seen in the surveillance footage from the San Jose homicide.