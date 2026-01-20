Lucky 49ers fans win big in scratchers lottery game, hitting $1 million top prize

article

The San Francisco 49ers may not have claimed victory in the National Football Conference Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Seahawks in Seattle on Saturday, but some lucky lottery players scored big playing for the Niners.

What we know:

The California Lottery said its San Francisco 49ers Game Day Scratchers game resulted in top million-dollar wins for three players in California, including one in the Bay Area.

Robert Hillard scratched his way to a million dollars with his 49ers Game Day Scratcher which he purchased at an Antioch cardroom and sports bar, the 19th Hole on West Tregallas Road.

Two other players proved to pick the right team when they chose a Niners scratcher to also each win the $1 million jackpot. Those tickets were purchased at a Food 4 Less in Stockton and Mike’s Cigarette smoke shop in Paso Robles.

In announcing the winners on Saturday, the California Lottery said, "Five Lucky Players Turn Their Team Spirit Into a 7-Figure Reality."

State lottery officials said two players, one in San Diego and another in Bakersfield, went for Los Angeles Rams Game Day Scratchers and also scored big, each with a $1 million win.

Dig deeper:

California Lottery partnered with the state’s three NFL teams for the special-edition game, which was launched in August.

Along with the 49ers and Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers were also featured.

The game allows players to pick their favorite team.

Each ticket costs $10 to play.

Second-chance drawing

Didn’t win with your football team scratchers?

The game also has a special second-chance bonus draw feature for non-winning players, giving them another opportunity to score with exclusive 49ers, Rams, and Chargers team prizes and fan experiences, the lottery said.

Super Bowl grand prize:

With Levi's Stadium hosting the Super Bowl next month, three lucky bonus draw players won "a once-in-a-lifetime fan experience": a pair of tickets to the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 and $15,000 cash.

Those winners purchased their tickets in Los Banos in Merced County, in Southern California in Encino and Los Angeles, according to the California Lottery website.

49ers game over

Like the Niners season coming to an end, on Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers Game Day Scratchers also came to a close, with all the prizes in that game gone, according to California Lottery Information Officer Daniel Kelly.

The last day to claim a prize from that game is July 19, 2026, he noted.

There are other chances to win big with Game Day Scratchers, but only if you're willing to go with an L.A. team.

"The Los Angeles Rams Scratchers game has one top prize of $1 million remaining. The Los Angeles Chargers Scratchers has 5 top prizes remaining," Kelly explained.

While it would have been nice to have luck on their side in Seattle, with the 49ers Scratchers the first to go, it's clear some Niners fans had some good fortune come their way playing in their own "Game Day."

"It surely means that those Scratchers players had luck on their side," Kelly said, adding, "and we thank them for their play and the support it provides for public schools in California."

The California Lottery said proceeds from its games have generated more than $48 billion for the state's public schools since it began in 1985.

The Source Information for this story came from KTVU's correspondence with California Lottery Information Officer Daniel Kelly and the state agency's website.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.