New Oakland bar issues controversial dress code rules

A new bar in Oakland is trying something different to bring in customers.

"Lucy Blue," opened in August across from the Fox Theatre.

Co-owner Michele McQueen says she has established a dress code to bring an upscale vibe.

If you stop by, you'll notice a sign on the door that says the bar does not allow excessively revealing clothing; plain white T-shirts, jerseys, hoodies, or baseball caps.

Some critics on social media have argued the dress code could be discriminatory to Black customers.

But McQueen, who is Black, says she disagrees.

McQueen told SFGate she took offense to this, as it’s implying that "only or mostly Black people wear those things," which is not the case in her experience. "I’m Black, I don’t go out like that, so who are you talking about?" she told SFGate.

She also told SFGate that she is only enforcing the dress code after 9 p.m. So far, she said she’s only turned one person away for revealing attire.

