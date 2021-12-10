Lumpy's Diner in Antioch allowed to reopen after agreeing to follow COVID safety rules

A popular diner in Antioch has been reopened after being shut down for failing to follow COVID safety protocols.

Lumpy's Diner on Lone Tree Way was ordered to close on Wednesday because employees were spotted working without masks, and they were not checking diners' proof of vaccination or negative COVID test.

The diner has been fined multiple times over the past months and is one of several Contra Costa County restaurants that has refused to comply with COVID mandates.

Restaurant owners in the area have told KTVU that asking for proof of vaccination runs counter to the hospitality environment they want to create. Sometimes customers forget to bring their vaccination card, which leaves their hands tied.

Lumpy's reopened Thursday afternoon after agreeing to follow the rules.