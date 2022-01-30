Lunar New Year celebrations return after COVID hiatus

Lunar New Year is the biggest celebration in the Chinese community.

There are festivals and events around the globe, and one of the biggest parades outside of China is the one in San Francisco.

It was canceled last year due to COVID, but it’s making its return.

Lunar New Year officially begins on Feb. 1, but the events kicking off the celebration began Saturday and will run through March.

After a year hiatus due to COVID, Mayor London Breed acknowledged to a crowd Saturday something likely on the minds of many, now that the parade is back.

"We will appreciate it more now than ever."

Thousands of people flocked to Grant Avenue in the heart of San Francisco’s Chinatown to kick-off celebrations.

"I really miss it, and I’ve been wanting to come for the last year or so, but I’m always worried about the coronavirus, so it’s nice to have it open up again," said Waverly Sexton of San Carlos.

It’s the year of the Tiger, and the month of events to celebrate began Saturday with the Flower Fair.

One worker who hasn’t been in a crowd like the one Saturday in nearly two years said it felt strange.

"This is my first time exploring the people out here, and it’s interesting to see," said Sherman Huey.

Flowers and plants, which will adorn many homes, symbolize growth, and people were buying plenty of all kinds.

There were also lots of dollars exchanged for fruits like oranges and tangerines, symbols for abundant happiness.

Many found abundant happiness being part of the crowd.

"It’s celebrating the new year, first of all, it’s a big deal, especially in the Asian culture and I think it’s a great way to show San Francisco is a great town, and we’re getting out of Covid," said Al Fan.

At Oakland’s Jack London Square, there was a more quaint, but equally festive Lunar New Year Celebration, with a crowd that was just as appreciative.

"It’s something I’m really excited about, this year, more things like this and finding ways to do it safely but still have the event," said John Calmayer.

Magic, music, and the always popular dancing dragons, both educated and entertained attendees about Chinese culture.

"Cultural exchange is very important. People understand each other, love each other so no fighting, no world war," said Dr. Zhang, who performed music and magic tricks during the celebration.

The parade will be held on February 19th. There will also be a community fair that weekend, followed by the 44th annual Chinese New Year Run on March 6th.