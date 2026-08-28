"Made in California" label to help consumers identify products made in the Golden State

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The Brief California-based manufacturers will now be able to add a "Made in California" label to their products. The state-sponsored program, currently accepting applications, will give companies the chance to capitalize on the Golden State's standing as the fourth-largest economy in the world.



Manufacturers based in California will now be able to capitalize on the Golden State’s reputation to help sell their products.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday launched "Made in California," a new statewide labeling and marketing program that will allow companies to add a "Made in California" label to their products.

"From aerospace in Southern California to food processing in the Central Valley to semiconductors in the Bay Area — California makes just about everything," Newsom said in a press release. "And we make it better, faster, and at a scale few places in the world can match. ‘Made in California’ it’s just a label. It’s a statement about innovation, opportunity and the people building the future right here in our state — it’s a point of pride. So the next time you buy something, check the label, and when you have a choice, buy Californian."

By the numbers:

California-based manufacturers produced $385 billion in economic output in 2025, which accounted for nine percent of the state’s GDP.

The state is home to more small businesses than anywhere else in the country, with small manufacturers accounting for roughly 89% of the state’s manufacturing firms.

"Manufacturing is not just part of California’s economy — it is one of the critical ways California tells its story," said Dee Dee Myers, Senior Advisor to Newsom and the Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development in a press release. "This program gives manufacturers an easily recognizable way to show where the products are made, who makes them and why California production continues to set the standard across the nation."

What you can do:

The program is accepting applications. Interested businesses can learn more at madeincalifornia.ca.gov .

Any California-based manufacturer is eligible for the program, though they must be "substantially made" in the state —the business must add at least 51% of wholesale value in California through manufacture, assembly, fabrication, or production.

There are applications fees:

$75 for companies with fewer than 20 employees

$250 for companies with between 20 and 500 employees

$500 for companies with over 500 employees

Companies accepted into the program will be granted a two-year licensing agreement, during which time they can add the "Made in California" label to their products.

There is a limited time offer for eligible applicants to have all fees waived to join the "Made in California" program.