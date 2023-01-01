'Magical' San Francisco fireworks ring in 2023

After the rain finally let up Saturday, many were able to celebrate the new year with fireworks.

San Francisco resident Sarah, posted photos on Twitter of the New Year's Eve fireworks show near the Embarcadero and said it was magical and breathtaking.

Thousands of spectators took in the show from different vantage points. Some had a prime view from Treasure Island.

Crews from Pyro Spectacular by Souza, worked through wind and rain to load the enormous amount of fireworks shells onto the barge off the pier, putting plastic covers on them to keep them dry.

"It's a great joy and a great honor to get to bring this New Year's' display back to San Francisco. The pandemic has been terrible, it's saddened people," Pat Dyas, the longtime show producer said. "Our job, we are the purveyors of joy. We get to bring joy out. When fireworks happen, people smile."