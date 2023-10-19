Mail courier robbed of keys in San Francisco

A mail courier was robbed of their mail keys Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The robbery occurred near 2750 23rd St. in San Francisco around 3:40 p.m. The courier was not seriously injured but had their postal keys stolen.

Officials put out photos of the suspected vehicle used by the robbers.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Suspect car of mail courier robber in San Francisco

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who robs or assaults a postal employee.

Anyone with information can call postal inspectors anytime at (877) 876-2455 or fill in information online.