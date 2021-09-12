Maintenance work to close westbound bore of Caldecott Tunnel for 3 nights

article

One of the two westbound bores of the Caldecott Tunnel between Alameda and Contra Costa counties will be closed overnight on three nights starting Monday for maintenance work, according to Caltrans.

The No. 3 bore, one of two for westbound vehicles, will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. each night.

During the maintenance work, all other bores of the Caldecott Tunnel will remain open.

Caltrans officials said signs will be in place to notify motorists of the closure. Real-time traffic updates can be found here.