The Brief Major League Cricket will kick off their games in June at the Oakland Coliseum. The Coliseum will be the home stadium for the San Francisco Unicorns, a Bay Area professional cricket team. Major League Cricket aficionados have long eyed the Coliseum for a facility that can accommodate the game, which requires a different field setup than baseball.



The Bay Area's own international cricket celebrity, Saurabh Netravalkar of the USA national cricket team, plans to grace an official announcement Wednesday that Major League Cricket will be playing at the Oakland Coliseum this summer.

He'll join Major League Cricket CEO Johnny Grave, Anand Rajaraman, co-owner of the San Francisco Unicorns, interim Oakland Mayor Kevin Jenkins of Oakland, Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert and others for a 10 a.m. news conference to discuss the fact that world-class cricket - a sport wildly popular in South Asia, Europe, Australia, Africa and New Zealand, will be played in the Bay Area for the first time in June.

The Bay Area has its own professional cricket team, called the San Francisco Unicorns. The Unicorns’ opening game of the 2025 Major League Cricket season will be played at the Coliseum on June 12 against the Washington Freedom, with two further home games on June 14 and June 15.

Nine total matches will take place at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, featuring all six of the Major League Cricket's teams.

In a major sports upset last summer, Netravalkar, who works at Oracle and helped Team USA win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Pakistan, is not a Unicorn. He plays for Washington Freedom.

SF Unicorns CEO David White told KTVU in October 2024 that he planned to play at the historic Coliseum after the A's baseball team left Oakland.

"We're very lucky that it's now available," White told KTVU at the time. "I know cricket fans. I know their passion for the sport. And I know that the 35-minute drive from Fremont to Oakland is not going to be something that's going to stop them."

He said most cricket fans in the Bay Area – many who emigrated from overseas – wake up now at 4 a.m. to watch cricket being played overseas in England, Pakistan and India.

The Unicorns want to capitalize on the fact that there is a major South Asian influence in the Bay Area, especially in Fremont, Cupertino and other parts of Silicon Valley, and many of those are dedicated fans to a sport that is a precursor to baseball.

"We're very confident that we'll get a good following from across the whole Bay Area," he said. "We know that they'll travel to see this."

Right now, the Unicorns play near Dallas, Texas and Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Purely, because they've got a facility," White said in a previous interview. "There's no other reason right now."

Unicorn players live all over the world and only practice together in the weeks leading up to a tournament.

The Unicorns, who formed in 2023, take their team name as a direct nod to a rare Silicon Valley startup.

East Bay leaders said they were thrilled to be hosting a major sport at the Coliseum, especially after the Oakland Raiders football team, the Golden State Warrriors basketball team and the A's baseball team have all left Oakland.



"The Oakland Coliseum has long been a destination for sports and entertainment, and we are excited to add cricket to its continuing legacy," Jenkins said in a statemeent. "This move underscores Oakland’s status as a diverse and dynamic sports city, and we look forward to supporting the growth of cricket in our community."



In its sophomore season of Major League Cricket, the San Francisco Unicorns signed international cricket superstar Pat Cummins and a roster of world-renowned stars, including Finn Allen, Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Henry, and 2019 Cricket World Cup champion Liam Plunkett. The team, led by U.S. all-rounder and standout captain Corey Anderson, reached the 2024 Championship final.

In addition to playing at the Oakland Coliseum, the 2025 season will take place at Major League Cricket’s flagship venue, Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

The other five Major League Cricket teams are the Los Angeles Knight Riders, the Seattle Orcas, the Texas Super Kings, the Washington (D.C.) Freedom, and MI New York.