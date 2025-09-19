A major clue in Pickett Fire's origins handed to CAL FIRE

A Calistoga vintner has voluntarily handed CAL FIRE what may be a major clue to finding the true origin of the Pickett Fire. That fire started near Calistoga on August 21st and ultimately consumed 6,800 acres.

The evidence appears to be strong and intact. But is it the cause?

In a somewhat unusual act, a company known as Hundred Acre Wine has volunteered information to Cal Fires investigators, by e-mail, about a trailer on its vineyard which may be the ignition source of the 6,800 acre Pickett Fire. I was permitted to see the e-mail and a picture of the trailer but did not have permission to show it.

The company hired veteran spokesman Sam Singer to handle media inquiries.

"What we're trying to do is to be a good neighbor, to work with CAL FIRE, to be a responsible neighbor and to provide information to investigators so they can determine what really happened," said Singer.

Specifically, Hundred Acre Wine wants CAL FIRE to look at a partially burned battery inside the trailer which survived the fire.

Pictures we took Friday evening from SkyFOX, show the area and a trailer which appears to match the e-mail picture I saw.

KTVU has yet to determine from CAL FIRE if they got the letter which was addressed to Captain Zack Lunsford at CAL FIRE's St. Helena North Bay Headquarters.

"Hundred Acres Wines has approached CAL FIRE investigators and pointed out that there's a damaged battery in a trailer right near the ignition site about four feet away. In this trailer, the battery appears to be damaged. One of the terminals has a burn or something wrong with it. It's quite possible that that contributed or created the fire," said Singer.

A lot is at stake. The fire caused $65 million in damage, including consuming five structures, one of which was a home.

But for a company which is not an investor-owned utility, to be held liable for the damage, it must, one, have been negligent in failing to take reasonable care in maintaining the battery and two, that the battery actually caused the fire.

"We're looking forward to seeing what they come up with. That's why we provided them with more information, trying to figure out really happened and what thing of things contributed ultimately to the Pickett Fire," said Singer.

If the battery didn't cause the fire, or if the winery was not negligent, investigators will have to determine the true source before any liability can be assigned, if it can be assigned.

