Man accused of injuring two children riding bicycles in Half Moon Bay hit-and-run

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A San Francisco man was arrested in Half Moon Bay Saturday night after allegedly leaving the scene of a vehicle collision that injured two children.

The crash:

Robert Schumann, 37, was accused of hitting two 6-year-olds who were riding their bicycles near Grandview Boulevard and Golden Gate Avenue, before allegedly fleeing the scene in his vehicle, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The children suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital, where they were in stable condition Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said.

A witness provided a description of the vehicle, which was found after a search of the area.

A Daly City Police Department drone unit helped locate Schumann in a wooded area south of Bancroft Avenue.

Dig deeper:

He was accused of being under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly hit the children. He was also allegedly driving with a suspended license because of a previous DUI conviction, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Schumann was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility on multiple allegations related to the crash, including hit-and-run causing injury.