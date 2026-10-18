Man accused of injuring two children riding bicycles in Half Moon Bay hit-and-run
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A San Francisco man was arrested in Half Moon Bay Saturday night after allegedly leaving the scene of a vehicle collision that injured two children.
The crash:
Robert Schumann, 37, was accused of hitting two 6-year-olds who were riding their bicycles near Grandview Boulevard and Golden Gate Avenue, before allegedly fleeing the scene in his vehicle, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
The children suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital, where they were in stable condition Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said.
A witness provided a description of the vehicle, which was found after a search of the area.
A Daly City Police Department drone unit helped locate Schumann in a wooded area south of Bancroft Avenue.
Dig deeper:
He was accused of being under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly hit the children. He was also allegedly driving with a suspended license because of a previous DUI conviction, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Schumann was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility on multiple allegations related to the crash, including hit-and-run causing injury.
The Source: Information for this story came from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.