Man accused of killing pedestrian during police chase arrested

A driver who allegedly fled from police in Vallejo last October and caused a fatal collision has been arrested on suspicion of homicide, the department said Thursday.

Jovon Woodword, 22, was allegedly driving a red Ford Fusion recklessly on Oct. 17, 2023, when officers attempted to stop him in the area of Sonoma Boulevard and Carolina Street.

Instead of stopping, Woodword allegedly took off at a high rate of speed, ran through two stop signs, and then crashed with several parked cars in the 300 block of Carolina Street, where he then got out and fled on foot.

A 76-year-old Vallejo resident was standing between two of the parked cars when the Fusion collided with them. The crash pushed one of the cars into another, crushing the victim. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators identified Woodword as the suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued. On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals and Vallejo police arrested him in the 400 block of Tennessee Street.

Woodword is currently incarcerated at the Solano County Jail and his case has been forwarded to the district attorney's office.